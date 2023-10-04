2023&#8217;s Most Popular Boy &#038; Girl Baby Names For Massachusetts

2023’s Most Popular Boy & Girl Baby Names For Massachusetts

HannamariaH

Here's a question for parents-to-be in Berkshire County: Have you picked out the name yet for your soon-to-arrive beautiful bundle of joy? Well, if you're looking for a little help because either you haven't hit on that "perfect" name just yet or you've arrived at too many names and you're looking to shorten that list, then please continue reading.

Recently the website Names.org announced its annual list of the most popular baby names state by state and, as expected, the list for Massachusetts features a mixture of old favorites along with a few surprises.

Expectant parents, were you considering "Jack" or "Liam" for your son? How about "Emma"(one of my favorites, perhaps because that's the name of my beautiful niece) or "Isabella"(soooo close! My beautiful granddaughter's name is Isabelle, "e" at the end, no "a") if you are expecting a girl? Guess what? Those names all made Massachusetts' Most Popular list...

Anyway, without further ado, let's get to the reason you clicked on this post, fer crying out loud! After analyzing certain key metrics such as Social Security Administration birth data, Numbers.org came up with the most popular boys' and girls' names both nationally and in each state. Here we go:

The most popular names for girls in Massachusetts in 2023:

  1. Olivia
  2. Charlotte
  3. Emma
  4. Sophia
  5. Amelia
  6. Mia
  7. Isabella
  8. Ava
  9. Chloe
  10. Ella

The most popular names for boys in Massachusetts in 2023:

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Henry
  4. Jack
  5. Oliver
  6. Theodore
  7. James
  8. Benjamin
  9. Lucas
  10. William

For more info on the very interesting study, or to see the most popular names for other states or nationally, visit Names.org's website here.

15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now

As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions. 

Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names

To determine the most popular biblical baby names, Stacker consulted the name origin site Behind the Name and the Social Security Administration's baby names database then ranked the top 50 names from Behind the Name's Biblical Names origins list of 564 names, based on how many babies had been given these names in 2019. Click through to find out which biblical names have stood the test of time.

Gallery Credit: ELLEN DEWITT

KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years

Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

Filed Under: baby names, Berkshire County, Massachusetts
Categories: Local News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM