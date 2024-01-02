Now that you've kicked off your 2024, the one constant downside is that we're in the midst of the winter months in Massachusetts. However, that's not always a bad thing, especially given the fact that the Bay State has three of the best cozy Winter vacation spots throughout the northeastern region of the U.S.

Recently, the popular lifestyle publication 'TimeOut' listed The Prettiest Northeastern Towns to Visit This Winter For a Cozy Vacation. As it turns out, of the elite list selected, Massachusetts had three cozy towns that made the list.

Where Are the Coziest Winter Vacation Spots in Massachusetts?

One of the spots that is certainly never a stranger to being known for its cozy winters is on the western side of Massachusetts in Berkshire County. You might already be able to guess that it happens to be the town of Stockbridge.

Stockbridge

Stockbridge came in listed at #8 in 'TimeOut's top ten list of cozy Winter vacation spots in the northeast. Here is what they had to say about the Berkshire County spot making the list:

The colonial village of Stockbridge, three hours by car from both Boston and New York, could have been recreated from a Norman Rockwell painting. In fact, Stockbridge is the final resting place of the whimsical painter of nostalgic Americana, as well as home to the Norman Rockwell Museum. Framed by the Berkshires and adorned with snug clapboard homes, Stockbridge is particularly beautiful when garbed with fresh snowfall and enlivened with firewood aromas...Stave off the cold with a fortifying glass of French wine and bistro classics like ham and gruyere sandwiches at The Lost Lamb. If you have a set of wheels and are up for an old-school New England diner, drive to nearby North Adams to Jack’s Hot Dog Stand, the kind of homey luncheonette that would have made Mr. Rockwell smile.

Taking in the #7 spot on the list was another western Massachusetts town.

Deerfield

'TimeOut' complimented a few local spots that help this town in Massachusetts' Pioneer Valley set itself apart during the Winter months:

Western Massachusetts' Pioneer Valley, undulating with mountains and crisscrossed with country roads, is one of New England's prettiest corners for autumnal leaf-peeping, but the valley's beauty remains just as sublime after the leaves fall. With white-washed church steeples, tidy parks embellished with gazebos, and the crisp mountain air of the Berkshires, Deerfield, two hours by car from Boston, is the archetypical New England colonial village...Carb-load on plates of rich pasta at Giani Fig’s Restaurant before an afternoon of hiking or cross-country skiing. Later, throw back a pint with the local cast of characters at The Tavern, a charmingly divey sports bar. The soup of the day is always Guinness, and keep in mind that you can safely cheer for only two teams around these parts: the Red Sox and whoever beats the Yankees.

And making the #5 spot on this cozy Winter vacation list was Northampton.

Northampton

As Northampton is a short train ride to Boston, and just four hours from New York by the same motive of transportation, 'TimeOut' points out that its been a growing spot for eccentrics, as well as poets and authors. They also have local colleges of Hampshire College and Smith College. Here's what else 'TimeOut' had to say about the #5 spot on their exclusive list:

Home to an array of elite liberal arts colleges, Northampton buzzes with music, the arts, and counter-cultural verve. To keep so many young scholars happily caffeinated, the stately streets of Northampton bustle with excellent third-wave coffee shops. The Haymarket Cafe is a favorite collegiate haunt, equally popular for expertly pulled espresso as for delectable vegetarian cuisine...Even in the winter, the dignified walkways and quads brim with student life. Head to LimeRed Teahouse, as peaceful and quiet as a Zen garden, to savor an impressive collection of rare teas from Taiwan and China, brewed on a tea board in the traditional gong-fu cha style.

So, if you're looking for that unique spot to head to for a cozy Winter getaway without really having to travel too far, just know there are a few spots here in the Bay State that you can make your way to for such an experience.

