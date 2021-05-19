40+ Dangerous, Disgusting, Disturbing Things Berkshire Residents Stepped on
We've all been in this situation. You wake up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom, or maybe you check on the little ones to make sure they're sleeping well etc. and then ouch! you step on that piece of glass that you thought was all swept up. Perhaps, you're a pet owner. You take a step and your toes land in a pile of puppy dookie. It's no fun to deal with these surprises in the middle of the night but as you know it happens and probably more times than you care for.
A few months ago, we asked a question on our local radio station Facebook pages which was the following:
What's the worst thing to step on in the dark?
We received quite the response. From significant others, to pet poop, to a half alive owl, residents of Berkshire County and beyond have stepped on some dangerous, disgusting and disturbing items.
We have included the entire list of items that were stepped on below
Small piece of glass
Slug in the grass
Dead mouse/dead mouse half eaten/dead mouse guts your cat left in the hallway (common response)
Mousetrap
Cat/dog vomit/cat hair ball (common response)
Lego's and/or Hot Wheels/Barbie dolls/match box cars/kids toys (common response)
dog poop (common response)
dog toys/squeaky toys after child went to sleep
The dog/dog's tail/the Cat (common response)
Beef marrow bone that your Rottweilers chew on
Something wet
A body when you're home alone
Furniture tack
Hearing aids
Landmine
Half alive owl
Place where you thought a stair was
A broken leg when you catch a doorframe with one of your crutches
Something wet that squishes between your toes!
A picture that fell off the wall in the bathroom during the night!
A kids guitar with strings that will cut skin
A rattlesnake
Slippery wet floor
Significant other
End of a cord
Nail
Plastic vampire teeth
"One time, I sharped a bunch of colored pencils, and I tripped and fell on them and there was about 20 sticking outta my leg when I felt on them."
A shoe
Kid vomit
A baby
A toad or frog
Centipede
A child's slime
One or several jacks
A rake
A handful of pennies
7-inch replica of the Empire State Building
A bottle cap