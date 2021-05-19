We've all been in this situation. You wake up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom, or maybe you check on the little ones to make sure they're sleeping well etc. and then ouch! you step on that piece of glass that you thought was all swept up. Perhaps, you're a pet owner. You take a step and your toes land in a pile of puppy dookie. It's no fun to deal with these surprises in the middle of the night but as you know it happens and probably more times than you care for.

A few months ago, we asked a question on our local radio station Facebook pages which was the following:

What's the worst thing to step on in the dark?

We received quite the response. From significant others, to pet poop, to a half alive owl, residents of Berkshire County and beyond have stepped on some dangerous, disgusting and disturbing items.

We have included the entire list of items that were stepped on below

Small piece of glass

Slug in the grass

Dead mouse/dead mouse half eaten/dead mouse guts your cat left in the hallway (common response)

Mousetrap

Cat/dog vomit/cat hair ball (common response)

Lego's and/or Hot Wheels/Barbie dolls/match box cars/kids toys (common response)

dog poop (common response)

dog toys/squeaky toys after child went to sleep

The dog/dog's tail/the Cat (common response)

Beef marrow bone that your Rottweilers chew on

Something wet

A body when you're home alone

Furniture tack

Hearing aids

Landmine

Half alive owl

Place where you thought a stair was

A broken leg when you catch a doorframe with one of your crutches

Something wet that squishes between your toes!

A picture that fell off the wall in the bathroom during the night!

A kids guitar with strings that will cut skin

A rattlesnake

Slippery wet floor

Significant other

End of a cord

Nail

Plastic vampire teeth

"One time, I sharped a bunch of colored pencils, and I tripped and fell on them and there was about 20 sticking outta my leg when I felt on them."

A shoe

Kid vomit

A baby

A toad or frog

Centipede

A child's slime

One or several jacks

A rake

A handful of pennies

7-inch replica of the Empire State Building

A bottle cap

