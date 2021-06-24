We've definitely been seeing our share of Berkshire wildlife activity lately. Everything from the plethora of bear videos to photos and videos of ticks, turtles, moose even baby raccoons are right here in Berkshire County. Years ago we wouldn't all be able to enjoy these Berkshire wildlife videos but thanks to modern technology, particularly social media, we are all able to share in the fun of viewing the wildlife activity captured on video.

The bear activity alone is running rampant in Berkshire County with bubby and the gang stepping up to your porch or deck on a regular basis We also know that the tick population is on fire as it can be difficult at times to enjoy outdoor activities because as with many locations, the tick movement is at an 11. You just have to be careful and mindful when spending times outdoors. Don't forget to protect yourself.

While some of these instances can be a nuisance, the videos are entertaining as mentioned above. An example of a really funny and entertaining video is one that I came across in the Great Barrington Community Board Facebook group. This time around we get to view a group of adorable, cuddly goats playing on a seesaw in the Berkshires. This is quite the sight as the goats are stumbling across the seesaw, but it also looks like they're having a good time. I know, seeing is believing, so take a look at the video below which was shared by Hokaheh Farm in Housatonic.

