5 Adorable and Funny Goats Play on a Seesaw at Berkshire Farm (VIDEO)

Hokaheh Farm - Facebook

We've definitely been seeing our share of Berkshire wildlife activity lately. Everything from the plethora of bear videos to photos and videos of ticks, turtles, moose even baby raccoons are right here in Berkshire County. Years ago we wouldn't all be able to enjoy these Berkshire wildlife videos but thanks to modern technology, particularly social media, we are all able to share in the fun of viewing the wildlife activity captured on video.

The bear activity alone is running rampant in Berkshire County with bubby and the gang stepping up to your porch or deck on a regular basis We also know that the tick population is on fire as it can be difficult at times to enjoy outdoor activities because as with many locations, the tick movement is at an 11. You just have to be careful and mindful when spending times outdoors. Don't forget to protect yourself.

Get our free mobile app

While some of these instances can be a nuisance, the videos are entertaining as mentioned above. An example of a really funny and entertaining video is one that I came across in the Great Barrington Community Board Facebook group. This time around we get to view a group of adorable, cuddly goats playing on a seesaw in the Berkshires. This is quite the sight as the goats are stumbling across the seesaw, but it also looks like they're having a good time. I know, seeing is believing, so take a look at the video below which was shared by Hokaheh Farm in Housatonic.

 

Berkshire/Local Mothers/Children Look-alikes

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs

To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names

To determine the most popular biblical baby names, Stacker consulted the name origin site Behind the Name and the Social Security Administration's baby names database then ranked the top 50 names from Behind the Name's Biblical Names origins list of 564 names, based on how many babies had been given these names in 2019. Click through to find out which biblical names have stood the test of time.
Filed Under: Berkshire, Berkshire County
Categories: Articles, Local News, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top