5 COVID Treatments In Massachusetts For High Risk Individuals

We are constantly hearing about the COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates, but one thing that sort of flies under the radar a bit is the treatment options that are available for people that are either at high risk of infection, test positive, or have symptoms. We hear about them once in a while, but unless your doctor tells you about them during an appointment, we can sometimes forget about them.

These treatments are very available and free...

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released a reminder about these treatments recently. They are available throughout Massachusetts and yes, right here in Berkshire County too. And money is not an obstacle because they are all free.

Who can get these treatments?

Treatment is available for people who are at increased risk of severe disease, test positive for COVID-19, and have any symptoms, even mild ones such as runny nose or cough. And your doctor can give you all the information about receiving them. All you need to do is ask them.

There are 2 types of treatments and 5 treatment options available. Let's take a look...

Monoclonal Antibody Intravenous (IV) and Antiviral Infusion: This is the one you have probably heard the most about recently.

Sotrovimab (administered within 10 days of your first COVID-19 symptom)

Remdesivir (must be given within 7 days of your first COVID-19 symptom)

Bebtelovimab (must be administered within 7 days of your first COVID-19 symptom)

A man in a hospital bed with IV tubes and a heart monitor. Gary Shannon loading...

Oral Therapies (Pills): These require a prescription from your doctor.

Paxlovid (must be taken within 5 days of your first COVID-19 symptom)

Molnupiravir (must be taken within 5 days of your first COVID-19 symptom)

Here's a video talking about the treatments that are available...

(Video via the MassDPH YouTube Page)

Where are the treatments available?

You can get these treatments right here in Berkshire County. According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the treatments are free and widely available across the Commonwealth. Residents who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 can view treatment locations by visiting the COVID-19 Therapeutic Locator.

There are seven state-sponsored locations managed by Gothams in Pittsfield, Holyoke, Athol, Plymouth, Everett, Lowell, and Fall River, in addition, to select pharmacies and healthcare settings.

