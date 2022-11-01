Ok, before I type any further, this post is solely for the purpose of satire. You're really not a "jerk" if you do any of the following things. I'm simply trying to get a laugh out of you on a Monday.

5 Things That Make Massachusetts People Mad.

1. You Show Up To Work Sick (Symptomatic) Even In A Post-COVID World.

I don't remember this being a thing before the pandemic, obviously, but COVID is not over and people are still sensitive about it. In general, though, if you show up to work sick, you're probably gonna get a lot of crap for it, stay home! On the other hand, mask-shaming is super lame, too.

2. You Show Up Late For Work With Coffee.

Punctuality has never been my strong suit, so to speak, but when you show up for work late AND with a coffee or breakfast that you literally just left the drive-thru with? Ya, you a jerk, bro. I do this. So, yes, I'm a jerk.

3. Texting While Someone Is Trying To Talk To You.

Us humans LOVE to RECEIVE things, eh? A gift, mail, voicemails, texts! I'm guilty of this and need to stop. I just did it to my BOSS today. Nothing says disrespect like texting while someone is trying to talk to you, you jerk.

4. Putting An Empty Ice Cube Tray Back In The Freezer.

L-A-Z-Y as my mother would spell out to me if I was doing something absurdly lazy, and rightfully so! Putting an empty ice cube tray back in the freezer without filling it up is just PURE laziness and you're a jerk for doing so.

5. You Push The Elevator Button As Someone Is Approaching.

I understand you may not want to be in a 6x6 foot space with strangers for more than one second, but if you see someone scurrying to grab a spot in the elevator and you slam your floor's button eliminating a chance for someone else to get a lift and make 'em wait, even more, you're kind of a jerk, bro.

