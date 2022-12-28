The Massachusetts State Lottery is going to be celebrating its 50th anniversary in style. The first ever $50 scratch off ticket will start selling in early 2023 in the Bay State. And the ticket comes with the chances of winning up to $1 billion in prizes.

As we just past the most wonderful time of the year, when scratch off lottery tickets have become popular gifts during the holiday season, we only have to wait a little longer before the first $50 scratch off ticket will begin selling.

The ticket is being called the Billion Dollar Extravaganza and it will begin selling on February 7th, 2023.

The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission says it's the largest prize in the state's history. Deborah B. Goldberg, the State Treasurer and Chair of

the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, said in a statement:

As the Lottery’s 50th anniversary celebration approaches the end, what better time to introduce the $50 ticket to begin our next 50 years!...Our customers had been requesting this ticket for some time. After careful consideration, the Lottery has what we believe will provide them with the entirely new level of excitement they have been seeking.

Predicted sales for the new scratch off ticket are estimated at approximately $1.5 billion. That will come from 30.2 million tickets printed. In the commission's announcement of the new ticket, they stated the prize amounts from largest to smallest are three $25 million prizes, five $2 million prizes, and 15 $1 million prizes.

The Billion Dollar Extravaganza also contains several chances at multipliers to increase your money won, along with bonus dollar spots to scratch off. The chances of winning anything on any given ticket is only 1 in 4.1. The $50 scratch off eclipses the previously highest priced scratch off ticket, which was $30.

We all know that Massachusetts definitely loves their lottery tickets. So, good luck to everyone!

