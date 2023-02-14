$50,000 Winning Mass Lottery Ticket Sold By Adams Liquor Store

Here's a question for you, Berkshire County friends and neighbors: Have you purchased the new $50 "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" scratch ticket from the Massachusetts State Lottery yet?

I haven't...yet. It's not that I don't want to(well, at least once), but let's face it. If I was lucky enough to have $50 in the first place, I'd probably put it towards gas or treat my soulmate Tonya to a nice dinner somewhere. Perhaps Mario's over in New Lebanon.

Two coworkers of mine each purchased one(that I'm aware of) of the new $50 tickets, and they were both losers. However(I've been told), winning tickets are out there. Even on the western end of the Bay State.

Case in point, a "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" was recently sold at an Adams liquor store. And it was a $50,000 winner!!! The ticket was purchased from the Oasis Liquor Store on Spring Street in Adams yesterday.

How much of that $50,000 is left after the tax folks get their hands on it? Is there enough left over to perhaps fill your gas tank? Maybe purchase a dozen eggs? Of course, I exaggerate but you get the idea.

So far, 2023 has been a good year for lottery winners in the Commonwealth. In January alone, two of the largest lottery prizes were for the Mega Millions at $31 million dollars each.

One was purchased at a Stop & Shop supermarket in Belchertown and the other was purchased at a Gibbs gas station in Woburn. Were you or anyone you know one of those big winners? Congratulations if that's the case!

If you had the good fortune to win $50,000(after taxes of course), what would you spend it on? You could buy something that you've always wanted that wasn't HUGELY expensive and then donate the rest to your favorite charity.

Or you could, like most of us probably if we won that kind of money, get yourself out of debt, pay off a student loan, or take the family on a once-in-a-lifetime vacation! The options are plentiful!

