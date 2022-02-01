We made it through January. It was a tough month, skyrocketing Omicron cases, extreme cold at times, but we gotta move on. February ushers us one step closer to spring at least, plus we get to look forward to the following things...

TOM BRADY IS DONE.

So, after a kind of botched retirement announcement, we finally heard from Tom himself via an Instagram post on Tuesday. Barstool's Dave Portnoy graded his message an "F minus", as he made no mention of Pat's fans AT ALL. At least he'll never defeat the Patriots in a Super Bowl.

THE BIG GAME.

While we are on the topic of football, Super Bowl 56 is happening on Sunday, Feb 13. It's the Bengals first appearance since 1989 and The Rams' first since 2019 when The Patriots defeated them. Plus, the halftime show this year is sure to satisfy. We are looking forward to Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar!

SNOW FUN.

With another winter storm looming for Thursday into Friday after Boston just got SLAMMED with 2 feet of powder, the snow fun is endless. Skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, tubing, ice skating, ice fishing... you get the idea.

THE GROUNDHOG.

Most of the time the groundhog sees his shadow, which means more winter fun. If the opposite occurs, then spring lovers can rejoice. The point is, we all can look forward to his prediction.

FIND LOVE.

"Love is the answer." -John Lennon. I mean, he most likely stole that from someone else, but it's true and February means Valentine's Day. Whether it's celebrating with your long term partner or someone new, love is in the air.

SCHOOL VACATION.

Is there anything kids look forward too more than days off?!

JACKASS IS BACK.

Johnny Knoxville is 50. Yeah, wild, right? We all fell in love with these guys back in 2000 when they took over MTV. Well, the boys are back on Feb. 3, even the troubled Bam Margera makes an appearance. This is it, so enjoy!

