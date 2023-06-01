Massachusetts has such a rich and unique history. Even in the most modern of settings around the state, there are some structures that seem like they have been around forever. However, it's not as if you would drive around and find neighborhoods full of castles opposed to modern day homes. But don't let that fool you, there are still plenty of castles throughout the Bay State. Some of them even have a look as if their from a much different time, or perhaps just a successful HBO (Max) series.

'Game of Thrones' is probably one of the most iconic TV series in history (albeit despite its last season). The HBO series, which was adapted from the books written by George R.R. Martin, was must-see TV every Sunday night it aired from 2011 to 2021 through 8 seasons. The medieval look and dialogue from the show even made its way into modern pop culture. Honestly, I have a t-shirt that says, "NOT TODAY" on it. If you've seen the show, you likely get that quote.

The settings in the show were something to marvel at. There are castles throughout the show that are absolutely incredible. While the show was filmed at several locations throughout Northern Ireland, there happen to be some pretty astonishing looking castles in Massachusetts that you might never know that exist. And despite our state's history, they aren't even as old as you might think. Let's have a look at some of these incredible structures....

1) Boston University Castle

Of course, being on the campus of Boston University, 'The Castle' as it's referred to is in Boston. This structure was built in 1915 and it typically used for university events and activities during the school year. However, it has been used for other functions, including weddings...Hopefully, none of them will ever be like the 'Game Of Thrones' Red Wedding.

2) Bancroft Tower

This 56-foot tall tower was built in 1900 and offers a unique view that you can see out to virtually all of surrounding Worcester, where it resides. During October, there are guides of the tower available and the park surrounding the structure is open to the public year round.

3) Searles Castle

If you venture into the southern portion of the Berkshires, you might find this castle in Great Barrington. The Searles Castle was built in 1883 and features 40 rooms, and reportedly, also a dungeon. However, it does host guided tours, weddings, and other events these days.

4) Hammond Castle

This Gloucester castle was built in 1929 and is right on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean. It is now open to the public as the Hammond Museum: A Medieval Castle. The dining room area looks like a spot were Cersei Lannister might be losing an argument with Tyrion Lannister over wine.

5) Prospect Hill Castle

This 34-foot tall structure resides in Somerville. It was built in 1903 to commemorate the history behind its strategic location during the American Revolutionary War, The summit also features a stunning view of the entire Boston skyline.

6) The Saunders Castle at Park Plaza

This incredible structure was built in 1897, right in the middle of Boston. It's been the host of several events, including a nightlife spot. It is open for tours when it's not being used for a public event. The castle also serves as a unique landmark in downtown Boston.

7) Usen Castle

This castle is on the campus of Brandeis University in Waltham. It was built in 1928 and is currently one of the only castles throughout the U.S. to be used as housing for college students. Those students can actually say they live in a castle.

8) Winnekenni Castle

In the town of Haverhill, there is this incredible spot that was built in 1875. The castle still hosts public and private events, such as weddings, tourists visits, and even community theatre productions.

Who needs Westeros? We can just travel around Massachusetts and find plenty of castles. Just don't veer too far off to the north into some sort of wilderness, that Night King and his White Walkers could be straggling around somewhere up there. Just kidding, that's just Vermont and New Hampshire.

