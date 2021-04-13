A Creative Way In Beautifying Down Town GB

The Downtown Great Barrington Cultural District is looking a little bit these days, and for good reason as area high school students have joined forces to apply and show their artistic creativity as they have created art that is proudly displayed on lamppost banners via the city's "Placement Initiative" program.

This project has been a fixture for the past half century and is proudly sponsored by Great Barrington's Rotary Club. The yearly tradition began at the former Williams High School in Stockbridge, Massachusetts before heading a few miles south on route 7 back in 1969.

Monument Mountain Regional High School continues the tradition. Veteran art teacher Neel Webber guides his students towards this magical adventure of creativity that will be proudly displayed on city streets:

"I am pleased anytime high schoolers are engaged in creative work with a real value to their community. Kudos to DGBCD for their initiative and support for students".

24 banners will be featured on Main and Railroad Streets during the summer months. Cultural District member Karin Wilkins added her two cents towards this exciting and motivating venture:

"The DGBCD banner project literally brings Great Barrington's young people into the life of downtown, hopefully increasing their sense of self and place and raising awareness of the local businesses as well".

High school students who wish to participate in this year's festivities need to send an e-mail to: neelwebber@gmail.com by this Thursday, April 15th.

The Great Barrington Cultural District offers a wide array of recreational and cultural opportunities that benefits the south county community. To obtain more information, log on to their web site by going here.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Great Barrington Cultural District for on-air and on-line usage)