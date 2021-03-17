Your Chance To Show Off Some Artistic Savvy

Applications are now being accepted for IS183 Art School's Berkshire Artist Residency Program as summer courses begin on May 31st and continues until October 11th. You must pre-register by April 12th 2021. Log on to their web site by going here

This program serves as a vehicle to give LOCAL virtual artists an opportunity to create works of art inspired by their home county as these classes showcase cultural institutions and historic landmarks across the beautiful Berkshires. Hours are flexible gives participants total flexibility in taking these courses at their own convenience as they will receive an honorarium and a chance to teach a course at the Stockbridge facility. Meal stipends and studio space will also be provided.

Selected artists will receive total access to buildings and grounds at the site and lends support for the development, creation and exhibition of their completed work which results in a reception and exhibition upon completion of their curriculum.

Residency sites include:

The Red Lion Inn which serves as a terrific locale filled with warmth and character to express timeless and vibrant traditions.

Maple Glen, a 17 room guest house which features an unexpected twist on modern country.

The local Stockbridge fire house will also display creative works by up and coming artists.

Chesterwood is a former summer home of sculptor, Daniel Chester French as contemporary artists have ben actively showing their completed works of art since 2010. For more details, log on to their web site.

Since 1991, IS 183 in Stockbridge, Massachusetts has been involved in year round high quality, hands-on instruction in the visual arts here in Berkshire county. They are located at Willard Hill Road as this non-profit community art school's mission encourages people of all ages, means and skill levels to enrich their lives by giving them a first hand introduction to be creative in nature. They also offer full and partial scholarships, work exchange opportunities and discounts for EBT card holders. For more information, log on to their web site by going here OR call (413) 298-5252. You can also send an e-mail: info@is183.org

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of the IS 183 Art School for on-air and on-line usage)