A Fourth Arrest Has Been Made In The Delacruz-Batista Homicide

Law enforcement arrested a fourth suspect for the Dec. 4, 2021 homicide of Reymon Delacruz-Batista.

Binghamton, N.Y. Police and the U.S. Marshal's Service arrested 40-year-old Anthony Robertson Tuesday afternoon at an apartment in Binghamton, N.Y. on a warrant the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office obtained in Central Berkshire District Court. Robertson faces charges of murder, kidnapping, and using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The Berkshire District Attorney's Office began the rendition process and law enforcement will transport Robertson back to Berkshire County for arraignment at a future date.

"I thank all of the law enforcement agencies working on this investigation for the diligence and ultimately bringing the suspects into custody. Collectively, we remain dedicated to finding and holding the perpetrators of this homicide accountable," District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. "This investigation is still open and ongoing. I ask that anyone with information about this case contact the State Police Detective Bureau."

Hunters discovered Delacruz-Batista's body in the Pittsfield State Forest at approximately 5:10 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2021. Pittsfield Police, Pittsfield Fire, and Action Ambulance responded. Paramedics pronounced Delacruz-Batista deceased on scene shortly after arrival.

The Berkshire District Attorney's Office, Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Cheshire Barracks, the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office, additional Pittsfield Police investigators, and additional Massachusetts State Police assets responded to investigate.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Delacruz-Batista died because of multiple gunshot wounds. During the investigation, the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office obtained arrest warrants for Jamel Nicholson, 33, Naquan Miller, 42, Timothy McFadden, 34, and Robertson.

The Pittsfield Police Department located and took Nicholson into custody without incident on Feb. 20. The Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force arrested Miller in North Adams on March 18. The U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested McFadden on March 30 in Bronx, N.Y. The court ordered Nicholson, Miller, and McFadden held without the right to bail.

The State Police Detective Bureau's investigation remains ongoing, and the Berkshire District Attorney's Office is withholding further specific details about the homicide to preserve the ability to corroborate witness statements. The State Police Detective Bureau requests that anyone with information about the shooting contact detectives at 413-499-1112.

