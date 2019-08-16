A Fun Filled Day Awaits You In New Marlborough

The 45th annual Elihu Burritt Day celebration will take place at the New Marlborough green on Saturday, August 17th from 10 am to 3 pm as everyone is invited to gather together and partake in a five hour family oriented extravaganza right here in south county.

This year's schedule promises to satisfy all ages as the day begins with a pet parade that commences at 10 am. All well-behaved four legged friends on leashes are welcome and costumes are encouraged (good luck with that task at hand).

From 10 am to 12 noon Moonshine Holler will take center stage and Olivia Marchione will provide face-painting creativity towards our area youngsters. Charles Flint will examine appraisals right up until 1 pm. and Roger The Jester will also be entertaining the crowds between 11 am and 12 noon.

At high noon, Bay State Representative Smitty Pignatelli and New Marlborough's Board of Selectman-Cultural Council Treasurer Richard Long will present the Elihu Burritt Award to the 5 Village News. Afterwards, live music featuring Kevin Smith and The Stringsmiths, clowning and balloon magic featuring Vanilla Swirl the clown and more face-painting with Olivia Marchione will take place between 12:30 and 2:30 pm.

The public can also participate in a white elephant, book and bake sales, hay rides, a great variety of food, book and bake sales, kids craft activities sponsored by the PTA Craft vendor booths. Be on the look out for strolling sheep, donkeys, goats and rabbits (you have been warned).

The day caps off with the town's 26th annual pig roast at the fire house on Norfolk Road in Southfield between 5 and 7 pm which includes dinner, live music featuring Cornerstone, face painting and a raffle drawing. Tickets for this event are still available at $20 a piece. You can pick them up at The Mill River General Store or from any New Marlborough Fire Company member.

A GREAT day in store for the town of New Marlborough and you can be a part of the days festivities. See you there!

