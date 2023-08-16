A Little Mist Didn’t Stop Country Steel at ‘Sounds of Summer’ on Aug. 15

WSBS was able to successfully pull off another "Sounds of Summer" concert on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Great Barrington V.F.W. Though there were some clouds, even a little mist, that didn't stop attendees from having a foot-stomping good time to the live music of Country Steel. The band put on a fantastic show and played their hearts out covering artists such as Shania Twain, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Big & Rich, Lady A, and many more. This was the first time Country Steel performed at Country Steel and at the end of the night people were coming up to us saying "I hope you have them back next year, they were excellent." They did indeed put on an excellent show.

Sounds of Summer is a free concert series that takes place Tuesday evenings in July and August at the Great Barrington V.F.W. from 6-8 pm. The concerts are family-friendly and always free. We want to thank all of our sponsors and vendors for making the concerts possible each and every week including:

The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank

Haddad Dealerships of the Berkshires

Fairview Hospital

The Great Barrington V.F.W.

Mount Everett Sanitation

Catamount Sound's Brad Licht

Laura's on the Go

Monterey T-Shirts

Check out photos from the Aug.15 concert below and you can get more details about Sounds of Summer including this year's entertainment schedule by going here. Up next on Aug. 22, it's Generation X-Rock which will wrap up the 2023 season. We'll see you there.

