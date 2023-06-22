The WSBS ‘Sounds of Summer’ 2023 Lineup is Here
The event that has south county on its feet dancing is back at the Great Barrington V.F.W. It’s "Sounds of Summer," a free community concert series held on Tuesday evenings from 6-8 pm in July and August.
Grab your lawn chairs or a blanket and bring the whole family for some of the best live music in the Berkshires. There will be something for everyone including rock, pop, country, and blues. Stop by the giant Haddad Dealerships tent. In addition, there will be great food from Laura’s on the Go, and your favorite beverages available from the Great Barrington V.F.W. Sound reinforcement is provided by Catamount Sound’s Brad Licht. Also, a big thanks to the Great Barrington V.F.W. for the great venue!
Don’t miss "Sounds of Summer," Tuesday nights from 6-8 pm at the V.F.W. on Main Street in Great Barrington. The concert series is presented by WSBS and is sponsored by the Pittsfield Cooperative Bank..." the community’s bank since 1889," Fairview Hospital..." a designated Massachusett D.P.H. stroke center, which urges you to know the signs and your risk of stroke and get help immediately as it can save your life," Haddad Dealerships..." celebrating 90 years as your hometown dealership," and Mount Everett Sanitation.
Here's This Year's Lineup
July 11 - Full Burn
July 18 - Legal Tender
July 25 - The Lucky Bucket Band
August 1 - Shyne
August 8 - Hot Shot Hillbillies
August 15 - Country Steel
August 22 - Generation X Rock