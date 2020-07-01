A New Tool Shows COVID-19 Risk In Counties Across The U.S. &  Worldwide

Policy makers and the public have to base their decisions on the best information available.

Experts help interpret the evidence, but they may differ on details that can be confusing for non-experts, and filtering out what matters from a rising sea of misinformation has become a daunting task.

A network of research, policy and public health experts convened by Harvard’s Global Health Institute and Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics today launched a Key Metrics For COVID Suppression framework that provides clear, accessible guidance to policymakers and the public on how to target and suppress COVID-19 more effectively across the nation.

Danielle Allen, director of the Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics at Harvard University.

The public needs clear and consistent information about COVID risk levels in different jurisdictions for personal decision-making and policy-makers need clear and consistent visibility that permits differentiating policy across jurisdictions”, explains “We also collectively need to keep focused on what should be our main target: a path to near-zero case incidence.

