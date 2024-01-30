URGENT! Popular Cold &#038; Flu Medicine On Recall In Massachusetts + Elsewhere

URGENT! Popular Cold & Flu Medicine On Recall In Massachusetts + Elsewhere

dragana991

Here's a fact, Berkshire County residents, that I'm sure you're more than well aware of: It's cold and flu season! Here's something you may not be aware of, however. A popular cold & flu medicine is on recall across the nation.

Get our free mobile app

Once again, our friends at the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) are reaching out to help spread the word regarding this latest drug recall. According to a consumer alert from the FDA, the company Haleon is issuing a nationwide recall on certain types of Robitussin cough syrup.

Haleon issued this voluntary recall of the product due to the potential for microbial contamination. According to the FDA's media alert on their website:

In immunocompromised individuals, the use of the affected product could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection.

The actual products (along with lot numbers and expiration dates) associated with the recall are as follows:

ProductLot NumberExpiry Date
ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAX
DAY ADULT 4OZ		T1081031OCT2025
ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAX
DAY ADULT 8OZ		T08730
T08731
T08732
T08733
T10808		31MAY2025
31MAY2025
31MAY2025
31MAY2025
30SEP2025
ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAX
NT ADULT 8OZ		T08740 T0874230JUN2026
30JUN2026

If you have purchased any of the listed products, you need to stop taking them immediately. Consumers should also contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

For more information regarding this recall including reimbursement, please visit the FDA's website here.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore

The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus

States with the most registered hunters

Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Filed Under: alert, Berkshire County, health, Massachusetts
Categories: Local News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM