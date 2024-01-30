URGENT! Popular Cold & Flu Medicine On Recall In Massachusetts + Elsewhere
Here's a fact, Berkshire County residents, that I'm sure you're more than well aware of: It's cold and flu season! Here's something you may not be aware of, however. A popular cold & flu medicine is on recall across the nation.
Once again, our friends at the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) are reaching out to help spread the word regarding this latest drug recall. According to a consumer alert from the FDA, the company Haleon is issuing a nationwide recall on certain types of Robitussin cough syrup.
Haleon issued this voluntary recall of the product due to the potential for microbial contamination. According to the FDA's media alert on their website:
In immunocompromised individuals, the use of the affected product could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection.
The actual products (along with lot numbers and expiration dates) associated with the recall are as follows:
|Product
|Lot Number
|Expiry Date
|ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAX
DAY ADULT 4OZ
|T10810
|31OCT2025
|ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAX
DAY ADULT 8OZ
|T08730
T08731
T08732
T08733
T10808
|31MAY2025
31MAY2025
31MAY2025
31MAY2025
30SEP2025
|ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAX
NT ADULT 8OZ
|T08740 T08742
|30JUN2026
30JUN2026
If you have purchased any of the listed products, you need to stop taking them immediately. Consumers should also contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.
For more information regarding this recall including reimbursement, please visit the FDA's website here.
