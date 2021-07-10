A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener from Pittsfield has an early to mid 60's Thomasville dining room set with a table, 3 leaves, 6 chairs, a serving table and a large hutch with glass doors. The entire package sells for $1,200 or he will take best offer. To arrange a pick-up, call (413) 442-0420.

2) A listener from West Stockbridge has a full size pull-out couch with bed, FREE of charge. If interested, call (413) 232-5004.

3) Vinnie from Great Barrington checked in with an assortment of items including a Schecter electric guitar with a small amplifier and a Alvarez acoustic guitar with a Tanglewood hard shell case. Both of these items are priced at $200 a piece or he'll take best offer. He also has a 2006 Boulevard motorcycle for the firm price of $2,500 and a full length camper that sleeps 6 with all accessories included for $10,000 firm. For more details, give him a call at (413) 329-4438.

4) A listener from Lanesboro has a Maytag Bravos X-L washing machine for the incredible price of $75 or best offer. To arrange a pick-up, call (413) 358-0101.

5) Mike and Suzy from New Marlborough have a quartet of items including an Evolution 20 inch 6 speed bike for ONLY $50, a 2 person Acadia # 2 blue kayak with paddles priced at $400, a DVD player with 50 DVD's all for $30 and a pair of ornate wrought iron stands with beveled glass tops. Take both for $150 OR one unit at $75. For more information, call them at (413) 229-8975.

6) Al checked in from Housatonic as he has a FREE rabbit cage with accessories. he is also looking for a chop saw. If yuo can help him out in this quest, call 1-518-428-2618.

7) "Lucky 7" belongs to Joey in Great Barrington as he is looking for a 2 wheel drive pick-up truck with 8 foot bed. he is looking forward to hearing from you. Call (413) 645-3108.

8) A listener from Great Barrington has a hand painted Lazy Susan print from Vermont available for $50 or best offer. Call her at (413) 528-0263.