Here's a very cool stat, Massachusetts residents: Were you aware of how many dining establishments in the Commonwealth have been featured on the hit TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" hosted by this guy?:

Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri. Well, any guesses? I'll save you the torture and just give you the answer. 37!!! That's right. 37 different Massachusetts restaurants have been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" over the past 17 years since the show began! There's even a website where you can check them all out.

Dining spots from all over the Bay State have been featured including cities like Boston, Peabody, Attleboro, Salem, Fall River, and Plymouth. However, only one eatery can be the best. The Favorite in Flavortown, you might say.

Recently, Delish came up with a list of the very best "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" in every state across the country. The best restaurant in Massachusetts is located in the town of Somerville. And the building it's housed in is not your typical building!

What IS The Best "Diner, Drive-In, and Dive" in Massachusetts?

Kelly's Diner in Somerville, Massachusetts is housed in an actual retro dining car! How freakin' cool is that? And the food is delicious! Whether you're craving breakfast:

How about something on the sweeter side?

A post shared by アメリカ MA州 留学帯同生活の記録 (@gonpachitaro)

Perhaps you're craving some comfort food such as roast beef and mashed potatoes:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jose Antonio Berrios Jr. (@piquinay)

Or maybe some turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, and squash?

A post shared by Matthew Brennan (@newengland.greasy.dives)

Or maybe what you really want is a sandwich. Whether it's a breakfast sandwich:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by emily (@emilyeatsthings)

Or a Monte Christo:

A post shared by BostonBreakfast (@boston_breakfast)

You'll be satisfied with whatever sandwich you select. Kelly's Diner is so proud of their sandwiches that they put up a sign:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chris (@chrispostsphotos)

Kelly's has a short, sweet, simple, delicious menu. One of those menus where you'll have to try everything once. And did I mention that Kelly's just looks super cool? Both inside...

A post shared by Dan Rowinski (@werencole)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sandi Park (@sandi_park)

And outside...

A post shared by Michele Gouveia (@madcapheiress25)

There you have it. According to Delish, Kelly's Diner in Somerville is the BEST in Massachusetts. If you're ever in the neighborhood and you're craving diner food (which, in my case, is always) you may want to stop in. By the way, Kelly's Diner was the very first diner Guy Fieri ever visited on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"!

Visit Delish's website here for the complete list of the best "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" in every state. Who knows? You may want to map out a road trip to visit as many as you can!

