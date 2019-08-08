A Talk on The Opioid Crisis in The Berkshires

LENOX – On Sunday, Aug. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to noon, the Maimonides Society of the Berkshires, organized under the auspices of the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, will host a forum exploring the local impact of the opioid addiction crisis.

Speaking about the health consequences will be Dr. Jennifer Michaels, assistant professor at the University of Massachusetts Medical School and the medical director of the Brien Center, Berkshire County’s largest community mental health provider. Discussing the effect on law enforcement and incarceration will be Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington. Both speakers will respond to questions from the audience.

This event is open to the public, and will be held at Lenox Town Hall at 6 Walker Street. Couvert is $15 – a breakfast of bagels and spreads will be served.

To RSVP, please contact the Federation at federation@jewishberkshires.org, or call (413) 442-4360, ext. 10 by August 14.

For additional information about the Maimonides Society – now in its sixth year – please contact Development Officer Leslie Kozupsky at lkozupsky@jewishberkshires.org or (413) 442-4360, ext. 19.

