A Very “Different” Christmas

I can safely say that 2020 was NOT the year we all anticipated when things went to an abrupt halt around March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone worldwide had to make serious adjustments in their lives to stay safe and look out for one another as daily routines have been interrupted in more ways than one.

On a personal note, I lost a pair of near and dear people that have been an instrumental part of my life. My friend and mentor, Harry Harrison passed away in late January and I was fortunate to bid him a fond farewell as he took his place in our heavens above. In April, I suffered the most crushing loss as my mother also left us and joined The Good Lord in heaven. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, I was NOT able to bid her a proper farewell and that will probably haunt me for the rest of my life, but I know deep down inside, she is with me in spirit as I strive to continue my mission entertaining a radio audience each and every day. I also take comfort that she is FREE of any suffering she endured prior to her departure and many thanks to ALL who have been with me during this difficult moment in my life.

Mom's memory will ALWAYS remain eternal and everlasting and I honor that each and every day as I began a project upon her passing. My writing savvy has prompted me to write a series of short stories that take place during World War II in my native land of Greece based on real-life stories she personally experienced during the German take-over of Lemnos in the early 40's. I am happy to announce this task at hand was completed on December 16th of this year on what would have been Mom's 93rd birthday. Where it goes from here, only time will tell, but I'll keep you posted.

I have not been in a holiday frame of mind this season as my annual family get-together will NOT take place to safeguard the protection of ALL family members, but I'll take time to reflect on the TRUE meaning of December 25th, the birthday of OUR Lord and Saviour. As you know, gatherings will be a lot different in 2020, so PLEASE take the time and avoid large crowds plus keep get-togethers to a minimum as we all do our part to STAY SAFE during this difficult moment in our lives. Make sure your masks are worn and observe proper social distancing guidelines as we will TRIUMPH in 2021 as steps are currently being taken for every one to return at a sense of normalcy during these trying times.

From ALL of us here at YOUR HomeTown Station: MERRY CHRISTMAS and a Happy Kwanzaa with heartfelt blessings in the upcoming New Year.