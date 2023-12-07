As we're almost through the first full week of December, it's that time of year to explore all the great Christmas traditions throughout the New England region. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination that makes this holiday season feel that much more magical. If that's the case, one of the top Christmas towns for a magical Winter getaway is here! It's not just in the New England region, but it's here in western Massachusetts.

Recently, the publication 'House Beautiful' released their list of 30 Best Christmas Towns in the USA for a Magical Winter Getaway. And sure enough, a town closer than you will realize made the list. To give you an idea of what types of 'getaways' were on this list, the city that ranked just about the Massachusetts town that made this list was New York, New York.

So, what western Massachusetts town made the list of the list of the most magical Winter getaways in the U.S.? Perhaps it's not all that surprising to know that the honor goes to the Berkshire County town of Stockbridge, MA.

Their own 'Main Street at Christmas' was back this year in early December. Like the pic in one of the Instagram posts above, the town became a spectacular village illuminating festive lights, displaying wreaths, and there's also a visit from Santa, himself.

The town of Stockbridge has become famous, thanks to Norman Rockwell's painting, 'Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas'. In fact, a their own holiday tradition, they recreate the image every year.

@JMartDesign via Twitter @JMartDesign via Twitter loading...

'House Beautiful' even references the painting in their own take as to why Stockbridge made their prestigious list:

Made famous by Norman Rockwell's Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas (Home for Christmas) painting, this Berkshires village won't disappoint. Established in 1773 as a stage coach stop, this is one town that's picture-perfect all winter long.

AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images loading...

AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images loading...

AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images loading...

AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images loading...

The town knows how to celebrate the holiday season, almost like a Hallmark movie, but a lot more awesome. You can see how the town earns the title of being one of the best Christmas towns for a magical Winter getaway.

Towns in the Berkshires That Could Be In Hallmark Christmas Movies Gallery Credit: Google Maps