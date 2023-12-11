REALLY?? THIS Is Massachusetts’ Most Favorite Christmas Song?!?!

Here it is, today, December 11th, getting closer and closer to the "12 Days of Christmas" and the big day. And, just like every year previous, I still haven't even begun my holiday shopping. Sheesh!

We're getting to that time of year when even folks who don't normally like Christmas music are starting to ease into that good old holiday spirit. Heck, there might be only one Christmas song you like, but sure as Santa, when you hear it, you start feeling better.

My question is: Do you think your favorite Holiday Hit is popular with others such as other members of your family, friends in your inner circle, or everybody else in the state of Massachusetts?

Or do you even have a favorite? I probably have a rotating list of 5 or 6 songs that, on any given day, would be my "favorite". For instance, if you asked me today, it might be Greg Lake's "I Believe In Father Christmas" whereas tomorrow I might say, "Please Come Home For Christmas" by the Eagles, "Happy Holidays" by Andy Williams, or "All I Want For Christmas Is You". And no, not the Mariah Carey version. The Vince Vance and the Valiants version.

Recently FinanceBuzz, the online platform that delivers information on helping consumers make smart personal finance choices, conducted a study on a very divisive topic: America's favorite Christmas songs state-by-state. And also the most annoying holiday tunes.

To come up with the results, the FinanceBuzz team analyzed Google Search trends to find the most popular Christmas song in every state. In addition, they also surveyed over 1,200 Americans regarding which songs they felt were the most annoying.

Before we get to the most popular Christmas song for the Bay State, let's look at the most popular songs overall in the country. Leading the pack was Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" taking 10 states making it the most popular Christmas song! Hang on, though. That song also made the "most annoying" list.

Five other songs came in as Second Most Popular, each taking the top spot in at least 3 states: "Run Rudolph Run", "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year", "Jingle Bells", "Deck The Halls", and Jose Feliciano's classic, "Feliz Navidad". Hang on though, "Feliz Navidad" also made the most annoying list, but we'll get to that in a second.

The most popular Christmas song in Massachusetts is..."Santa Claus Is Coming To Town." It does not specify which version of that song, but I'm going to guess Mariah Carey since her version has been getting a lot of airplay lately.

Only one other state had that song as its favorite holiday song and it's also located in New England. New Hampshire was the answer we were looking for. Now, for the most ANNOYING Christmas song.

This one is interesting if only because a lot of people I know call this their favorite Christmas song. Are you ready for it? Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" was named the most annoying Christmas song. The second most annoying song was the Christmas novelty "The Chipmunk Song" by Alvin and the Chipmunks.

Finally, at #3 is a song that is also one of the most popular holiday songs across the country. Did I not mention this was a divisive topic? Jose Feliciano's "Feliz Navidad" was the third most annoying Christmas song.

Trust me, if you have a couple of free minutes, take a look at the whole study on FinanceBuzz's website here. Now, bring on that Holiday Cheer!

And speaking of Holiday Music, check this out:

