Accused Pleads Not Guilty To Murder Of Pittsfield Man

You may recall the incident that took place in December of last year wherein a Pittsfield man, Joseph Fillio, was found shot in the head in an apartment building in downtown Northampton.

Well, yesterday in Hampshire Superior Court, the shooting suspect, 32-year-old Steven Malloy made his plea in regards to the charge of first-degree murder. Malloy's plea? Not guilty.

Malloy also pleaded not guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a person with two or more convictions for violent crimes. By the way, the murder of Fillio was the only homicide in Hampshire County in all of 2021 and the first homicide in Northampton in three years.

Western Mass News reports that Malloy is being held without bail. Malloy will return to court as his trial will go forth on May 6th. For more, check out the story at Western Mass News' website here.

LOOK: Biggest underdog victories in March Madness Every spring, legions of sports fans turn their attention to college basketball when March Madness takes the national spotlight. Using aggregated Associated Press data, BestOdds has come up with 10 of the biggest—and most unlikely—underdog wins in March Madness history.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.