Ain’t NO WAY You’ll Guess Massachusetts’ Favorite Pizza Chain!

Do you have a preferred pizza place, Berkshire County residents? Most people who enjoy the delicious cheesy goodness of a steaming pie usually do. Many prefer their pizza of choice from a local business and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that.

If you prefer yours from a national pizza chain, what's your favorite? Is it Pizza Hut? Could it possibly be Papa John's? Or maybe Domino's is your stand-by? Here's something interesting: A company recently performed a study on the favorite pizza chains for each state and the top favorite for Massachusetts is...?

I'll give you a hint. We don't have this pizza chain anywhere locally...but we used to. According to TOP Agency, a leading market research firm that looks at and tracks consumer preferences, the #1 most preferred pizza chain in Massachusetts is...Little Caesars!

Remember when we had a Little Caesars on Dalton Ave? I think the nearest location is in Albany. Oh, and I think there's one in Chicopee, also. Anyway, to arrive at the results of their study, TOP Agency analyzed the GPS data of millions of Americans to the top pizza chains across 48 states, excluding Alaska and Hawaii.

Then, with those data results, they were able to figure out the top 5 pizza chains in each state. On top of that, TOP Agency also randomly polled 1,000 people to find out how they prefer their pizza.

There were, needless to say, some interesting results. The endless debate over pineapple as a pizza topping? It's pretty close, but the majority still say "NO!" 54% of those polled said pineapple does not belong on pizza.

Here are the top 5 favorite pizza chains for the Bay State:

Little Caesars Domino's Pizza Marco's Pizza(What about it, Berkshire County? Is this any good? I've never tried it.) Papa John's Papa Murphy's(another one I have yet to sample.)

Let's take a look at the rest of New England's top pizza chain preferences, shall we? Rhode Island's pick is Domino's. Connecticut's top choice is Papa John's. Pizza Hut was #1 for both New Hampshire and Vermont. While Maine sided with Massachusetts, going with Little Caesar's. By the way, Little Caesars was the top pick for 16 of the 48 states.

To check out more top pizza picks from other states, or more cool information, visit TOP Agency's website here.

And hey, if reading all this about pizza has made you both hungry and thirsty, keep reading because you know what goes great with pizza? BEER...yummy!

