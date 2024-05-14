MA Residents: Think Twice Before Mailing The Following Items

Attention Bay State residents: Did you know there are limitations on what you can send through snail mail? If you plan on sending anything through the U.S. Postal Service in Massachusetts, you may need to pay heed to this list before sticking a stamp on it. Some of the items are self-explanatory, but there are a few that may catch you by surprise.

You cannot send the following items before taking your next trip to the local post office:

Air Bags

Ammunition

Explosives

Gasoline

Liquid Mercury

Marijuana (aka "Wacky Weed")

Keep in mind, the shipping of Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) requires a little more attention as these substances could injure people or cause damage if not handled properly, such as chemicals or flammable items.

Some HAZMAT items are strictly prohibited, and they are restricted to send out via US mail.

You are also prohibited from sending alcoholic beverages as our advice is to give the bottle in person to your intended recipient.

Tobacco products, cremated remains, dry ice, glue, hand sanitizer, nail polish, paint, prescription drugs and perishable items are also restricted, but not banned.

Poisons are also restricted, but should be banned as they are considered toxins. You are responsible for knowing the toxicity of any material you want to mail. keep in mind that some poisons may be sent by air and ground transport, others only by ground.

You can't transport live animals from one destination to another. You are better off going to a local animal shelter to find a four legged friend. Keep in mind, they are living things and are subject to rules and regulations to protect their well-being.

BOTTOM LINE: Be aware and careful on anything that needs to be mailed from the post office because any banned item could result in a fine and could lighten your wallet in the process.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of our sister station, www.fun107.com and .https://www.usps.com/ship/shipping-restrictions.htm)