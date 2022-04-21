Alert, Berkshire County Parents! Baby Bath Product On Recall

If you are a Berkshire County parent(well, if you're a parent anywhere), you may want to pay particular heed to this important announcement from the Food and Drug Administration.

The household and personal-care products for the family company Babyganics is issuing a voluntary recall on one product in their line of scented bubble baths, according to the FDA.

The FDA reports in a media statement that Babyganics is issuing a voluntary recall on two lots of 20-ounce bottles of babyganics® 20oz chamomile verbena bubble bath. Apparently, these two lots contain the presence of the bacterium Pluralibacter gergoviae.

While conducting internal testing across their line of bubble baths, Babyganics discovered that two specific lot numbers of this product contained the bacterium. Keep in mind because this is important, Babyganics stresses that while infants may be more susceptible than adults, Pluralibacter gergoviae does not usually cause healthy individuals to become sick.

However, those who have compromised immune systems or broken or irritated skin such as diaper rash might be more prone to the risk of infection. According to Babyganics in the FDA media statement:

The only products affected are babyganics® 20oz chamomile verbena bubble bath UPC 8 13277 01375 4 with lot codes Y314 and Y315 found at the bottom of the packaging and contained in a white plastic bottle with a green plastic lid. The products were sold in the last two months only at select retailers in the U.S.

Babyganics also stresses that their testing confirmed that no other Babyganics products contained the bacterium. Any consumer that purchased the infected product can visit their website for information on how to get a full refund.

For more info on the voluntary recall, please check out the media statement on the FDA's website here.

