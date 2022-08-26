It's just one of those things that I'm terrified of. For some, it's sharks. For others, it's spiders that scare them. To each his own, I say. For whatever reason, I've always been scared of biting into something and finding some foreign object that shouldn't be there.

It could be disgusting like insect parts and rodent droppings or, worse yet, something dangerous like glass or metal pieces. This is why I thought I should alert you about a media alert from the Food and Drug Administration regarding a certain brand of cookies that you may have purchased recently at Target.

According to the FDA, D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. has issued a voluntary recall on one of its product lines. Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies. The reason for the recall? Possible contamination by a foreign object, which in this case, is metal.

The product is the 44-ounce containers that come in clear plastic and is formed into the shape of a bear. The products affected were distributed to Target stores nationwide. The product looks like the following:

Courtesy D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. Courtesy D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. loading...

The recall was initiated when metal wire was found inside a portion of the cookies. Obviously, this could pose a choking risk, mouth and/or gum damage, or if swallowed, damage to the gastrointestinal system.

The recall affects only the following Best By Date, Lot Numbers, and time stamps, printed on the back side of the bear jug on the product label, below the nutritional panel:

Best By Date Jug Lot Numbers Case Lot Number Time Stamp UPC code 21FEB2023 Y052722 Y052722 From 15:00 to 23:00 085239817698

The company wants to stress that no other products or lots are affected. For more information(including how you can get a full refund), please check out the FDA's media alert here.

