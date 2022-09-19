Smile, Berkshire County, let's see those beautiful pearly whites. Hopefully, all of you reading this are taking responsible care of your teeth and gums. If so, then this message is for you.

What kind of toothpaste are you and your family using right now for your oral care? The reason I ask is that, once again, the Food and Drug Administration has reached out to the media looking to spread the word about a voluntary recall on certain types of Colgate toothpaste.

According to the FDA, Family Dollar, the American variety store chain, is announcing a voluntary recall on certain products under the Colgate toothpaste line because they were stored outside of their labeled temperature requirements.

Luckily for us here in the beautiful Berkshires, we're not affected, because Massachusetts was not one of the states these products were shipped to. However, if you have friends or family living in other areas of the country, you may want to give them a heads-up. More on that momentarily.

First, here's a list of Colgate products that are being recalled:

998277 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE STAIN PREVENTION TOOTHPASTE 2.1OZ 998909 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE CHARCOAL TOOTHPASTE 4.2OZ 999043 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE MOUTHWASH 16 FL OZ 999088 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE HIGH IMPACT TOOTHPASTE 3OZ 999749 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE TOOTHPASTE ICY FRESH 3.2OZ 999750 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE STAIN FIGHTER TOOTHPASTE CLEAN MNT 4.2OZ

Second, the affected products were only shipped to certain parts of the country. The recall affects Family Dollar stores in these states: AZ, CA, GA, ID, IN, MT, NM, NV, OR, TX, and UT.

Also, the Colgate products in question were stored and shipped on or around May 1, 2022, through June 21, 2022. Family Dollar has stated that as of now, they are not aware of any reports of sickness or illness associated with this recall.

Family Dollar has notified its affected stores of the problem and has asked them to quarantine and discontinue selling the products. For more on the recall, check out the media statement on the FDA's website here.

