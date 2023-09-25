Massachusetts is Home to the 5th Oldest Pizzeria in America

It's hard to find someone who doesn't enjoy pizza and in Massachusetts, we have plenty of stellar pizzerias including The Salty Pig in Boston, Area Four in Cambridge, Red Rose Pizzeria in Springfield, Four Brothers Pizza Inn in Great Barrington, Village Pizza in North Adams, Baba Louie's in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on. Heck, even the New England Patriots football team is home to a popular Massachusetts pizza chain. That's right, I'm referring to Papa Ginos which has locations throughout the Baystate and is headquartered in Dedham. Suffice it so to say, pizza is a big hit across Massachusetts.

Get our free mobile app

Did You Know That the Fifth Oldest Pizzeria in America is Located in Massachusetts?

If you have ever wondered what the oldest pizza place is in Massachusetts, look no further than Boston's North End...Regina Pizza. Actually not only is the pizzeria the oldest in Massachusetts but it's the fifth oldest in America. The pizzeria was founded in 1926 and Thrillist had this to say about Boston's famous pizzeria.

Though it's since expanded to seemingly millions of locations across the Boston area, the original location in the North End continues to pack in the crowds using the same recipe it started with in 1926.

Okay, so we know that Regina Pizza in Boston is the fifth oldest pizzeria in America but what are people saying about the Pizza? Well let's go to the pizza review expert himself, Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports, and his "One Bite Pizza Reviews" internet feature. Warning: Dave does drop some expletives in the video below so you may want to keep the kids away from watching Dave's following review.

Now that's a great review as Dave rarely ranks a pizza above 9.0 but Regina Pizza gets a 9.1 from the internet pizza expert. We have included another video review regarding Regina Pizza from Pizza Reviews on the Go! I think it's time for me to head to Boston. Check out the video below.

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.