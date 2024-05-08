One of America’s Healthiest Thin-Crust Pizza Options is in Massachusetts

Massachusetts folks love pizza. That's probably the understatement of the year. There are local mom-and-pop pizza places throughout the state not to mention the dozens of chains including Massachusetts' own Papa Gino's which was founded in Boston and is headquartered in Dedham. Then there are other chain favorites like Pizza Hut, Papa John's, and the list goes on and on.

Get our free mobile app

One Pizza Company Has Been Recognized as Having the Best-Tasting and Healthiest Thin Crust Options for Delivery Chains

Believe it or not, one Pizza delivery chain with over 100 locations in Massachusetts has been recognized as having the best-tasting and healthiest thin-crust option. According to Demandy.com Domino's Pizza has the top thin-crust pizza for delivery pizza chains in America. Here's what the website stated regarding Domino's thin-crust pizza option.

With two slices of medium thin-crust pizza setting you back only 300 calories, and a rating of #2 in the top 25 pizza chains for flavor, Domino’s may be your best option. Other more waistline-friendly topping combos to order are Hawaiian or Veggie, as they describe on their lighter options page. The nutritional data for two slices of a medium thin-crust cheese pizza are: 300 calories, 23g carbs, 14g fat, 12g protein.

There are Plenty of Domino's Pizza Locations Throughout Massachusetts

It's not hard to find a Domino's location near you. Just looking at Massachusetts's three biggest cities, there are 15 locations in and around Boston, five in Springfield, and three in Worcester. You can find a Domino's location near you by going to the company's store locator.

Massachusetts Folks Can Enjoy Domino's Without the Guilt

If you are looking for a waistline-friendly option while not sacrificing great taste Domino's might be your next selection on family pizza night. What do you think of the chain's thin crust option? Have you tried it?

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: How Many of These Discontinued Millennial Munchies Do You Remember? You'll have better luck paying off your student loans than finding these discontinued snacks in stores. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy