Here Is A Trio Of Bucket List Places To Check Out In MA

Let's face it: Sometimes there is some unfinished business in your life and the question is: How will this be accomplished? Very simple: You have to take that first step and evaluate what needs to be done. Here in Massachusetts, local residents and visitors have this similar dilemma and we have some advice on three must-stop locations that you need to experience at some point in your daily routine.

For starters, a trip to Fenway Park to catch a Red Sox game is mandatory as you'll check out one of the oldest ball parks in The Major Leagues. But you need to view the festivities from a coveted part. The Green Monster is an iconic part of Massachusetts history. Cheering on the Sox from atop the wall is pure Bay State perfection. Grab some friends and make it a reality for an experience you'll never forget.

Next up: With summer just around the corner, some of your favorite musical performers will be taking center stage at Tanglewood which is right here in our very own backyard. You can experience the aura of great music and spending time with great company in the process. Sitting out on the lawn and enjoying a picnic adds to the ambience of this experience.

Don't forget the legendary James Taylor performs during his annual 4th of July appearance in Lenox as he makes memories with some of his best recordings from the 70s and 80s with all proceeds going to charity. OR you can enjoy some traditional classical music featuring The Boston Pops. For a complete schedule, log on to Tanglewood's web site by going here.

Finally, you can get away from all the trials and tribulations life offers, and there's no better place to escape than taking a ferry ride to Martha's Vineyard located off Cape Cod.

An oasis of beaches awaits you along with fine dining and a tranquil atmosphere. It is truly a must-stop on your agenda, if you haven't yet done so (present company included as I already took care of the top 2 on this list). Many notable visitors including US Presidents have made this area a true escape from the political scene. Celebrities also frequent the island in more ways than one, so be on the alert.

Did you know the 1975 film "Jaws" was filmed in this vicinity. Check out the exhibit commemorating the Spielberg classic and re-visit one of the reasons why swimmers were not going near the water. It is truly one of my top 5 movies of all-time.

BOTTOM LINE: You have the chance to experience these momentous moments in The Commonwealth. My advice: Seize The Opportunity.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.masslive.com/entertainment/2018/05/massachusetts_bucket_list.html)