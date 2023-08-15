The 18th Most Miserable City in the U.S. is in Massachusetts

With everything Massachusetts has to offer it would be difficult for one to be dissatisfied in our state. Our education system is one aspect we always tend to brag about along with the fact that Massachusetts is the top state not only to raise a family but the Baystate is the number one state to live in. As a matter of fact, Wallet Hub recently released an article entitled 2023's Best States to Live In and Massachusetts grabbed the top spot. Just another feather in our cap. Whether you are going to check out the Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, partaking in some leaf peeping in the Berkshires, experiencing some thrills at Six Flags New England in Agawam, or touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, there is much to enjoy in Massachusetts.

Get our free mobile app

Like Any State, There are Some Aspects Of Massachusetts That are Less Than Ideal

While there are many terrific qualities Massachusetts has to offer, like any state, Massachusetts has some less-than-attractive qualities whether it's crime, poverty, or inflation just to name a few. In an article recently published by Travel.Alot.Com titled The Most Miserable Cities in America Ranked it was discovered that Springfield came in at #18. Here's some of what was included in the site's write-up about Springfield.

The median household income here is $37,118 with about 28.7% living below the poverty line. The crime rate in Springfield is 40% higher than the national average and the violent crime rate is up 160% higher. That's a 1 in 28 chance that a resident will become a victim. When it comes to crime rates, the happiest city in Massachusetts—Boston—is actually the safer city at just 2% higher than the national crime rate, giving citizens a 1 in 38 chance of becoming a victim.

I will say that I have personally always had a positive experience when visiting Springfield whether it was checking out the horror movie convention "Scare-A-Con" multiple years in a row, attending a wedding at the Basketball Hall of Fame, or watching live wrestling and concerts, some of my fondest memories of entertainment took place in Springfield. What are your thoughts? How have your experiences been living in/or visiting Springfield? Here are the top 10 most miserable cities in America.

10. Cicero, Illinois

9. Hialeah, Florida

8. Huntington Park, California

7. Warren, Ohio

6. Pine Bluff, Arkansas

5. Passaic, New Jersey

4. Birmingham, Alabama

3. Detroit, Michigan

2. Port Arthur, Texas

1. Gary, Indiana

View more articles from Travel.Alot.Com by going here.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.