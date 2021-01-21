Amici Partners Group, LLC Takes Ownership Of Friendly’s

A group of experienced restaurant investors has taken ownership of Friendly’s, the locally founded food chain.

From a story reported on by WWLP/22 News Springfield, the announcement was made on their website Tuesday.

The Amici Partners Group, LLC, said they plan to keep all locations open as well as create a new menu that will still incorporate many of Friendly’s classic favorites.

Friendly’s was founded in Springfield more than 80 years ago and includes 130 cooperate owned and franchise locations.

Craig Erlich, President and CEO of Amici Partners, said in a statement:

The investors of Amici Partners Group, LLC have been involved with the Friendly’s Restaurant brand in many capacities over the years, not only as owners/operators and leaders in the system, but also as longtime loyal customers of this iconic brand. Based on our personal connection to the chain, strong investment capabilities, and seasoned management team, we believe we will be able to continue to reinvigorate this much-loved brand for both loyal patrons and new customers alike.

Additions to the menu will include new ice cream flavors. The restaurant group also plans to update the Friendly’s App for online ordering, take out, delivery and create a new loyalty program.

Erlich added, “Friendly’s holds a special place in the hearts of its many loyal patrons, and we look forward to nurturing that legacy and creating new programs and menu items to meet the changing needs of our customers.”

