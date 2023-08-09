10 Annoying Massachusetts Habits That Just Need to Go Away

As I've written in the past there is much to be grateful for especially when living in Massachusetts. We have a great education system, when it comes to raising a family our state is top notch and we get to enjoy the four seasons to the fullest, well...most of the time. Okay, I could be reaching here as oftentimes it feels like winter runs right into summer and we barely have a chance to enjoy the spring season but you get what I'm saying.

In addition, Massachusetts is loaded up with cultural attractions. Whether it's going to see the Red Sox at beloved Fenway Park in Boston, checking out the Basketball of Fame in Springfield, hiking Mount Greylock in the Berkshires, or having the opportunity to view the beautiful foliage throughout various parts of the state, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a special place for both living and tourism.

Some Massachusetts Folks However Do Have Some Unattractive Habits

Though there is much to love about Massachusetts, many of us can admit that there are some annoying habits that residents of the Baystate can't kick. I'm not saying every Massachusetts resident practices these bad habits and I'll be the first to admit that I practice many of these bad habits as well. When people have lived in an area for many years, even decades folks probably don't even realize that they are practicing these less-than-attractive habits. Let's take a look at 10 habits that Massachusetts could do without.

10 Annoying Massachusetts Habits That We Could Do Without

