Are You Ready For A Tradition Everyone Looks Forward To Every Year?

Polish blood is flowing through my veins. Like the song "Love and Peace Polka" from Happie Louie (Louis Dusseault God Rest His Soul). If you come from a Polish family like I do, you probably know what that song is and who sings it. What inspired me to like music such as "Polka," goes back to the day's of hanging out at my Babchia's (Polish word for grandmother) (Joan Pause also known as "Polka Joan") house watching this local TV program.

My Dziadziu (Polish world for grandfather) hosted a local Public Access TV show that featured Polka Music and a slideshow with local images. His name was Bob Pause but everyone and I mean everyone called him "Polka Bob!" Even though he passed away in 2001 due to unfortunate circumstances, the show now known as "On The Road Polka Show Classics" still airs today on Northern Berkshire Community Television Channel 1301 every Wednesday evening at 6:30p.m.

It's a tradition everyone including myself that looks forward to every year. We close out summer with a Polish Picnic hosted by The Parish Family of Saint John Paul II. The date is Sunday, September 11, at Polanka Grounds on Mill St. in Adams. Gates open at Noon with music and dancing starting at 1:00 p.m. The kitchen will be serving up your favorite traditional polish food along with cookout fare. Beverages will be available for purchase as well. You can also enjoy homemade treats by The Shire Cottage Bakery. Don't forget to bring the kids and entire family as free games will be provided.

Admission is just $5.00 for adults. Children 12 years and younger are free! Parking is limited so come early!

The Eddie Forman Orchestra also known as "E.I.O." takes the stage from 1-5 p.m. They come from a small town in Western Massachusetts and have been performing since the era of psychedelic rock. Let's just say 1968 for short. They have one of the biggest followings in the New England area and known for their standard Polkas with Polish lyrics.