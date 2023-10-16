Are You Thinking Of Moving To Massachusetts?

For those who are thinking of relocating, you need to look no further. If you can bear the cold winters, Bay State residents have the luxury of enjoying exceptional summers and stunningly colorful autumns. They also don’t have to travel far for a vacation. In fact, the Commonwealth is home to several of the most sought-after vacation destinations in the world, so imagine if you live here on a regular basis, the benefits are never-ending!

Here are some prime examples as to why you should consider a move to our backyard:

Love sports? Massachusetts is most certainly the place for you. You’ll be hard-pressed to find another state more obsessed with the wonderful world of athletics. From ice hockey, basketball, football and baseball, we are home to some of the most popular and championship-winning teams in the country.

Several well-known teams include the Celtics, Bruins, and of course let's not forget The Red Sox. You can catch a New England Patriots game, southeast of Beantown in Foxboro and the New England Revolution soccer team also call Gillette Stadium home.

In addition to pro sports, Massachusetts has plenty of colleges with popular sports teams including Harvard, Boston College, Northeastern, UMass and Boston University – just to name a few. The choices are never-ending!

Weather wise, winters are brutal but this is the place to be during the summer months. incredible. With its warm, sunny days and cool, breezy nights, the summer air attracts tourists and visitors worldwide. You can expect highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. Rarely do temperatures hit 90 degrees or above. But when the humidity kicks in, it feels like Florida statewide.

Here in The Berkshires, we get our share of warm and humid days as I can sum it up in one word: "Uncomfortable". Now that fall is amongst us, we have passed that thresh hold as cooler conditions will make you break out that extra blanket and that's a good thing as I dealt with oppressive condition while growing up in my ol' hometown of New York City.

I know there are many fans of seafood out there. You’re sure to find plenty of local delicacies to satisfy those cravings. Massachusetts is famous for its shellfish. From buttery, hot lobster rolls to the traditional New England staple: creamy, thick clam chowder, (remember, NEVER include tomatoes in a traditional bowl of this popular delicacy)

It is without a doubt the Bay State has no shortage of comfort food to satisfy your appetite.

Now that we accented some of the positives of living here, are you thinking to make Massachusetts your new home? For more information about cities within the Bay State, log on by going here and head to the web site's City Profile Report feature. This link includes city demographics, real estate information, quality of life factors and a whole lot more. Enter your current zip code or the state and city of your potential move to get a free report.

Hope to see you down the road and we will truly welcome you with open arms right here in "The Beautiful Berkshires".

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.moving.com)