Luxury Clothing Brand Closing All Stores in U.S. Including Massachusetts

Retail businesses continue to close regularly. With shopping habits changing over the years along with inflation, it's been a struggle for brick-and-mortar businesses to remain open and Massachusetts shoppers are feeling the effects of those closings. I remember being sad when Bed, Bath and Beyond and Christmas Tree Shops permanently closed last year as I enjoyed shopping at those businesses in Pittsfield and Holyoke. Unfortunately, that's life.

A Luxury Clothing and Accessory Brand is Closing All Stores in U.S. Including Massachusetts

Another retailer will be closing 31 locations in the United States including Massachusetts. According to various sources including The U.S. Sun, Ted Baker is closing all of its stores in the country. Known for its wide range of luxury clothing at an affordable price along with male and female, accessories, aftershave, and perfumes, the Ted Baker company has started liquidation sales after a bankruptcy filing last month.

When is Ted Baker Set to Close Its Doors in Massachusetts?

While there is no exact closing date for the Ted Baker stores it's been made known to the public that all sales are final. If you move quickly you may be able to get some great deals.

Ted Baker has 31 locations in the U.S. including the Wrentham Outlet location in Wrentham, MA. You can find a store near you by going here.

