Attention Sheffield Residents

A special town meeting takes place tonight at Mount Everett High School located just off route 7 in Sheffield, Massachusetts. The forum has been called due to a citizens petition that would limit the number of outdoor marijuana establishments to 5. ALL registered voters are encouraged to attend. Masks MUST we worn and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced. To obtain more information on this evening's informative session, log on to The Town of Sheffield's web site by going here.

We also have a few more reminders that would benefit residents:

The transfer station's Swap Shop has been open for business since June 1st and will remain in operation during normal transfer station hours until further notice.

The town also has FREE small and large recycling bins available for ALL residents. Households are limited to one bin per residence. To obtain your bin, call The Town Administrator's office at (413) 229-7000, extension 152 during regular business hours.

A dozen 216 gallon Geobin composting units are also available as the unit can be easily assembled with no top, therefore wild life cannot tear the item apart. The cost is only $25 and is available for any household in the village and town of Sheffield. You must submit your request by e-mail: townhall@Sheffieldma.gov

Please include your name, complete home address, mobile OR phone number as time stamps will be implemented to accommodate demand. This program is funded through a MassDEP Municipal Dividend Grant.

What about getting rid of those hard to recycle items? A pre-paid postage free recycling program will be available. Log on to this web site for more information as product manufacturers are assuming full responsibility closing the life cycle on various products. Shipping labels expire after 90 days of issue and postage is pre-paid (You'll save 55 cents in the process).

Keep in mind their are weight limits on extensive products, however one or more of these labels can be used simultaneously as sign-up is mandatory by using a designated e-mail account. Big Y and Price Chopper Super Markets are accepting clean and dry plastic bags for recycling. The Staples Great Barrington location is also taking a wide variety of printing cartridges. PPE equipment and soda stream cannisters.

The Great Barrington Police Station is a designated drop-off location for expired and unneeded medications and Town Hall has a bin available for Sharps containers for proper disposal. The Town of Sheffield's web page also has a recycling and solid waste link as residents can obtain more information on where to properly recycle various items that are NOT taken at the transfer station. The town credits Stephanie Blumenthal for passing along some of this important information More information can be obtained by sending an e-mail to:rwood@sheffieldma.gov

