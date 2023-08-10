Are you familiar with "naked" gardening, Berkshire County residents? Don't feel bad if you aren't. I myself just learned about this new trend increasingly growing in popularity across the country.

And it literally is what the name suggests. Tending to your flowers, herbs, fruits, vegetables, what have you...in the altogether. That's right. Call it what you want: au naturel, starkers, in the buff, birthday suit, full frontal, full monty, etc. Gardening naked.

As I mentioned above it's a trend continuing to grow in popularity and because of that, our good friends at LawnStarter, the lawn care and maintenance experts, conducted a study looking into the best and worst cities in the country for this particular activity.

The LawnStarter team looked at the 200 biggest cities in the U.S. and compared them across several different metrics such as gardener-friendliness, average weather forecasts, nudist population size, the severity of penalties for public nudity violations, and more.

Surprisingly(or perhaps not), Massachusetts has two of the worst cities for naked gardening. But, hang on, we'll get to that in a moment or two. First, let's take a look at 2023's Best Cities for Naked Gardening according to LawnStarter:

Miami, FL Austin, TX Atlanta, GA Philadelphia, PA Los Angeles, CA Orange, CA Pasadena, CA Seattle, WA Houston, TX Raleigh, NC

It's probably not a surprise to many that Miami ranked #1. Florida has always been a top spot for nudists ever since nudity became popular. In fact, out of the entire country, 4 out of the top 5 cities with the most nudists are located in the Sunshine State.

Here are 2023's Worst Cities for Naked Gardening according to LawnStarter:

West Valley City, UT Sioux Falls, SD Fort Wayne, IN Worcester, MA Springfield, MA Laredo, TX Anchorage, AK St. Paul, MN Warren, MI Newark, NJ

Wow. Massachusetts is the only state with two cities in the top 10! I guess if you really enjoy skintimate gardening, you may want to stay a safe distance away from Worcester and Springfield, LOL.

Take a look at the full study on LawnStarter's website here. And thanks to LawnStarter for another fun study!

