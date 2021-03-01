As a new parent, I was all about making sure I had a baby monitor hooked up in my daughter's room to make sure I could keep an eye on her throughout the night. It's a move I plan on continuing for the foreseeable future, and it's stories like this that make me double down on that.

It's a video going viral on TikTok (@joshdean0222) that may have you scratching your head. In the video, a toddler-aged girl can be seen laying toward the end of her bed. The very familiar sounds of Cocomelon can be heard on her TV.

The video takes a slight turn when the girl slides off of her bed, begins crawling around, then for some strange reason, starts going under her bed. As she's crawling at first, she then begins to look like she's sliding. She can then be heard crying out for her mom.

The child's father posted the video to TikTok with the caption, "My daughter being pulled under the bed... wife thinks she crawled but she was pulled by something."

Some commenters did agree with the child's father saying, "Why would she be crying for her mom if she just crawled?" While other commenters say that she was just reaching for a toy and called her mom after she realized she couldn't reach it. The child's father posted another update to the TikTok page showing the girl asleep when she looks to be pulled down her bed by her ankles. He says that this video is a later video of the same night, and that she could have been pulled but he's not sure.

If you take the time to look at the rest of the TikTok account, you can see they've got some concerns about the actions going on in their house. What would you do? The family appears ready to move as they have started a GoFundMe for moving expenses according to a link on their TikTok account.

