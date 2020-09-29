Baker: Lower Risk Areas Move to Step 2 Phase 3 and More

Governor Baker announced this afternoon that effective Monday, October 5th, lower risk communities will be permitted to move into Step 2 of Phase 3 of the Commonwealth’s reopening plan.

All other communities will remain in Step 1 of Phase 3. Lower risk communities are defined as cities and towns that have not been a “red” community in any of the last three weekly Department of Public Health weekly reports. See below.



Governor Charlie Baker also issued a revised gatherings order. Industry-specific guidance and protocols for a range of Phase 1, 2, and 3 businesses will also be updated.

Effective October 5, a limited number sectors will be eligible to reopen, with restrictions, in Step 2 of Phase 3 for lower risk communities only:

Indoor performance venues will be permitted to open with 50% capacity with a maximum of 250 people.

Outdoor performance venue capacity will increase to 50% with a max of 250 people.

For arcades and indoor and outdoor recreation businesses, additional Step II activities like trampolines, obstacle courses, roller rinks and laser tag will also be permitted to open and capacity will increase to 50%.

Fitting rooms will be permitted to open in all types of retail stores.

Gyms, museums, libraries and driving and flight schools will also be permitted to increase their capacity to 50%.

Revised Gatherings Order:

The limit for indoor gatherings remains at a maximum of 25 people for all communities.

Outdoor gatherings at private residences and in private backyards will remain at a maximum of 50 people for all communities.

Outdoor gatherings at event venues and in public settings will have a limit of 50 people in Step I communities, and a limit of 100 people in lower risk, Step II communities.