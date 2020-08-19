BCC to Host Two Saturday Registration Days

Berkshire Community College (BCC) will be hosting two Saturday open registration days, on campus and virtually, on Aug. 22 and 29, from 8:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m. both days.

During these registration events, applicants and students may show up in person or online to get help registering for the fall 2020 semester, which begins Sept. 8. BCC enrollment teams will be available both on-campus and remotely on both Saturdays, working on-site to help promote a friendly, welcoming educational community for all who visit.

Should the weather cooperate, staff will be located both inside and outside of the Field Administration building to assist with questions and support. Six-foot distances will be maintained between staff and visitors and staff and visitors. The use of hand sanitizers and cleaning supplies will be used before and after every in-person student appointment. Students will also have access to private laptops with cameras and private meeting spaces when necessary. Anyone coming to campus is required to wear masks and must fill out the Campus Access Request form prior to arrival, which can be found by going here.

The Student Financial Services team will be on hand to assist with financial aid and FAFSA related questions, but will only be able to take credit cards or checks that day for any bill payments. Admissions, Testing, Digital Commons within the Jonathan Edwards Library, and the Bookstore will all be open and available with staff support both Saturdays (note, the Bookstore will take cash/credit on Aug. 22 but can use financial aid on Aug. 29 to purchase books). Advisors and staff from the Registrar’s office will be available in a remote environment and students can access those offices remotely or from computers provided on campus.

The use of an online Zoom waiting room for people looking to make appointments with Advising will be utilized, on-campus or off, where students will get queued up to meet with the Academic Advising team to register for courses. Students can access this Zoom waiting room during those two Saturdays by going here. To this end, the College will now be extending its hours and students can take advantage of walk-in Registration until 6:00 p.m., Monday-Thursday starting from Aug. 24 through Sept. 15.

About Berkshire Community College

Berkshire Community College (BCC) is a public, fully accredited, community college offering associate degree and certificate programs, as well as various other educational opportunities, primarily to the residents of Berkshire County and surrounding areas. Visit BCC online by going here.

