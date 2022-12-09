Here's another heads-up, Berkshire County! A consumer alert from the Food and Drug Administration regarding a particular holiday treat that many of us buy this time of year--an Advent calendar.

According to a media statement from the FDA, the popular east coast discount retailer chain Lidl is announcing a voluntary recall on one of its Advent Calendars due to potential salmonella contamination.

The cool thing about Advent calendars is that you never know what's going to be behind the little doors when you open them. But, let's face it, nobody wants a surprise that is potentially contaminated with salmonella.

As you may(or may not) know, salmonella can cause fever, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and vomiting. It can also be fatal to the elderly, young children, and those people with weakened immune systems.

The product affected by this recall is the 8.4 oz Favorina branded Advent Calendar (Premium Chocolate with a Creamy Filling). Apparently, the salmonella was found during routine testing.

The good news is there have been no reports yet of anyone getting sick, but Lidl US would like to stress that if you did purchase this product, do not consume it. Throw it away immediately or return it to the store for a full refund.

According to Lidl and the FDA, these are the specifics regarding the recalled Advent calendars:

They were available for sale at Lidl stores between October 12, 2022 and December 5, 2022

Will have a BEST IF USED BY year of 2023

Will have a barcode number of 4056489516965

Lidl also stresses that no other product is affected by this recall. For the full story, check out the alert on the FDA's website here.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

CHECK THEM OUT: 100 years of Christmas toys, gifts and fads

LOOK: 15 Unconventional Christmas Albums From the Past 50 Years