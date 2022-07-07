Just a friendly word of warning to seafood lovers out there. Are you familiar with PFAS chemicals? They are man-made and are used in a wide variety of consumer and industrial products. To make a long story short, these chemicals are not easily digestible.

Numerous studies suggest a link between PFAS exposure to several health problems, some pretty major. According to a media alert from the Food and Drug Administration, Bumble Bee Foods has announced a voluntary recall on a specific lot of its smoked clams due to detectable levels of PFAS chemicals.

According to the alert, Bumble Bee Foods, LLC issued the alert "after FDA testing found detectable levels of PFAS chemicals in samplings of the product." Certain studies show that exposure to PFAS chemicals can lead to adverse health effects like increases in cholesterol, high blood pressure in pregnant women, change in liver function, increases in certain types of cancer, and more.

The recall only applies to 3.75 cans of Bumble Bee Smoked Clams with the UPC Label 8660075234 which came from a third-party manufacturer in China. Here's a picture:

attachment-BumbleBeeSmokedClams loading...

As of yet, there have been no reported illnesses associated with this recalled product which was distributed nationwide to certain retailers. The company is issuing the recall out of an abundance of caution.

Also, this recall does not involve any other Bumble Bee products and the company is working with the manufacturer in China to quickly resolve the matter. If you're one of the consumers who purchased the product, you should discard it immediately.

For more info, check out the alert on the FDA's website here.

