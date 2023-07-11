Delicious Breakfast Item Now on Recall, MA Residents Take Note

Many of us were busy during the 4th of July weekend. With Independence Day falling on a Tuesday, some folks were able to turn the holiday into a four day weekend by taking Monday, July 3 off as well. With all of the celebrations and weekend festivities taking place you may have missed the announcement that another food item has been added to the recall list.

Massachusetts Residents Should Take Note Regarding the Product in Question

Two supermarket chains including Big Y and Stop and Shop have posted to their websites that the popular belVita Breakfast sandwiches are now on recall due to the fact that the products may contain undeclared peanut resulting from cross-contact on a single manufacturing line. Both chains have locations spread throughout Massachusetts including Springfield, Pittsfield, Westfield, North Adams, Great Barrington, Lee, Northampton and Holyoke just to name a few.

Neither of the supermarket websites indicate whether anyone has been affected at this point from consuming to the product. If you have these breakfast sandwiches in your home don't eat them. Instead you are urged to return them for a full refund. We have included the product recall information, along with a photo example below as posted on Stop and Shop and Big Y's websites.

Recall Date: Jul 03, 2023

NAB BELVITA DRK CH 8.8Z - 8.8 OZ

UPC:004400004328

Codes: All Best When Used by Dates prior to and including February 25, 2024

NAB BLV SND CIN BSG8.8Z - 8.8 OZ

UPC:004400006304

Codes: All Best When Used by Dates prior to and including February 25, 2024

NAB BLV SND DC8C 14.08Z - 14.08 OZ

UPC:004400006330

Codes: All Best When Used by Dates prior to and including February 25, 2024

NAB BLVT DKCHC VP21.12Z - 21.12 OZ

UPC:004400005861

Codes: All Best When Used by Dates prior to and including February 25, 2024

If you have any questions about the product recall or want more information you can call parent company Mondelēz Global LLC at (855) 535-5648.

