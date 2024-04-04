Southern Berkshire County Cancellations & Closings: 4/4/2024
Due to the weather and multiple power outages throughout Berkshire County, the following are either closed, canceled, delayed, or postponed for Thursday, April 4, 2024
Schools
- Southern Berkshire Regional School District - Closed
- Berkshire Hills Regional School District - Closed
- Lenox Public Schools - Closed
- Farmington River Regional School District - Closed
- Lee-Tyringham Public Schools - 2-hour delay
Other
- The People's Pantry of Great Barrington - Closed
Keep checking back for more updates throughout the day.
