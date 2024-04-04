Southern Berkshire County Cancellations & Closings: 4/4/2024

Due to the weather and multiple power outages throughout Berkshire County, the following are either closed, canceled, delayed, or postponed for Thursday, April 4, 2024

Schools

Southern Berkshire Regional School District - Closed

Berkshire Hills Regional School District - Closed

Lenox Public Schools - Closed

Farmington River Regional School District - Closed

Lee-Tyringham Public Schools - 2-hour delay

Other

The People's Pantry of Great Barrington - Closed

Keep checking back for more updates throughout the day.

