Berkshire County: Enter the ‘Cutest Pet Photo’ Contest

It's been said that there are two things that you can count on and they are death and taxes. You can add one more guarantee to that list which is being affected by cancer. Some how and in some way, almost everyone has had a relationship to cancer. Whether it's a friend, neighbor, family member, co-worker or yourself, you more than likely have a connection to cancer.

This year's Berkshire County Relay For Life event is scheduled to take place on Sept. 17 & 18 at Guardian Life which is located at 700 South Street in Pittsfield. This obviously could change due to COVID-19. We'll keep you updated if that is the case. This is the only Relay For Life event in the Berkshires which means residents all throughout the county and beyond are invited to attend and celebrate survivors along with remembering lost loved ones. There's no question that you will be deeply moved.

As part of the money raising efforts for Relay, event lead Ray Gardino is running an online fundraiser for National Pet Day which is April 11. You can support the cause by submitting a photo of your pet in the 'Cutest Pet Photo' Contest. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society and Relay For Life of Berkshire County.

There will be an Amazon Gift Card of $100.00 awarded as well as two $50.00 Amazon Gift cards. Each entry of $10.00 can be made by going here before 5 pm on Apr. 5. The winners will be posted on Apr. 11. This is a great way to help the organization fight cancer. Send your photo to ray.gardino@yahoo.com. Make sure you include your pet's name, your name and email address. Click on the direct link of donation or send a check made out to the American Cancer Society to Ray Gardino - P.O. Box 11 - South Lee, MA 01260.

