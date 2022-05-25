Berkshire County’s Relay for Life Event Adding a Car Show and More Fun Activities

Berkshire County's Relay for Life event is back this year and this time around it will be a 12-hour, single-day, in-person event which will be held on Saturday, June 25 from 10 am - 10 pm at Guardian Life located at 700 South Street in Pittsfield. The fundraising goal this year is $50,000. This year's theme is "A Day at the Beach, Making Waves Against Cancer."

I recently sat down with Ray Gardino who heads up the Berkshire County chapter of the American Cancer Society Relay For Life event and he mentioned how there are some new attractions at this year's event. Here's what Ray had to say.

We're always trying to find different ways to bring people to Relay. So, this year we've invited people that do crafting. I have a number of crafters that are going to join us as well which should bring in a different set of people that maybe would not have gone to a Relay event before. Also, we have partnered with the Piston Poppers which is a local classic cars group. So, for a portion of the day, we'll have classic cars there. By doing the morning first this year, it gives us more daylight to do some of the activities that our relay teams enjoy doing. As it gets closer to dusk, we'll start lighting the Luminaria bags and then at 8 pm we'll have our traditional Luminaia ceremony which is always well attended, that will be followed up by the silent lap which concludes the event.

What about the Golf Ball Drop? Is That Taking Place This Year as Well?

The 50/50 Golf Ball Drop fundraiser will be back at Relay for Life on June 25. A total of 1,000 balls are up for purchase and the winner has a chance at winning up to $2,500. The cost per golf ball is $5.00. Contact information is located at the bottom of this page.

Get our free mobile app

Does This Year's Berkshire County Relay for Life Event Need Volunteers?

Yes. Ray and the gang would love to have you help out at this year's Berkshire County Relay for Life event. If you are interested in lending a hand, you can contact Ray at (413) 717-2592 or you can email ray.gardino@yahoo.com

Where Can I Get More Online Information Pertaining to This Year's Berkshire County Relay for Life Event?

READ ON: Speaking of classic cars, do you remember these beauties?

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

KEEP READING: Let's jump in the car and take a drive.